Five Killed in Attack on a Military Checkpoint North Sinai

At least 5 were killed in a gun attack on a security checkpoint in Egypt's north of Rafah, North Sinai on Wednesday, Mada Masr reported citing an Egyptian security source.

An officer and four soldiers were killed in the attack, Egyptian sources revealed.

مقتل ضابط وأربعة مجندين، في هجوم استهدف نقطة مراقبة عسكرية شمال مدينة رفح فجر اليوم، الأربعاء، بحسب مصدر أمني. pic.twitter.com/3FWnkgEItS — Mada Masr مدى مصر (@MadaMasr) May 11, 2022

Earlier, Egypt announced that 11 were killed in a clash with a terror group on a water-raising point east of the Suez Canal.