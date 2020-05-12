Five People Killed in Kabul Hospital Attack, Dozens Rescued

At least five people were killed and dozens of patients were rescued Tuesday during an attack at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, authorities said.

Witnesses heard gunfire and two explosions at the onset of the attacks by suicide bombers, officials said. Three women, one child and security force member are among the dead.

The medical facility is operated by the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders.

Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry, said several assailants were involved in the attack. Arian said special forces killed one attacker during a "clearing operation."

The 100-bed facility with a large maternity ward is located in the minority Shia Hazara community of the Afghan capital.

The Taliban, which signed a peace deal with the United States in February, denied responsibility for the assault.

