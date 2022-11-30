Flash floods hit Lebanon hard

ALBAWABA - Flashfloods in Lebanon are causing havoc in different parts of the country from Beirut onwards.
Heavy rain floods Lebanon's main coastal highway near Beirut; rescuers responding to multiple trapped vehicles in Jounieh area pic.twitter.com/RQjabZGH7n— Factal News (@factal) November 29, 2022
This situation is incredible as video clips on the social media testify. Many videos continue to show floodings in streets, residential areas, apartment buildings and in markets. The floods are being made worse by the heavy rains.
#Lebanon Floods in #Keserwan, due to heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/n3bj6R4F2M— COVID19LOOTCREW (@C0vid19L00tCrew) November 29, 2022
Heavy rains on Tuesday caused powerful flashfloods in Jounieh, Kaslik and Kfar Hbab in the Keserwan district, trapping motorists in their vehicles and causing major damage, according to media reports.
سيول جارفة تحتاح قرية كفر حباب في #لبنان الان #شاهد ❗️— طقس_العالم ⚡️ (@Arab_Storms) November 29, 2022
29-11-2022#Lebanon 🇱🇧 #floods #FIFAWorldCup #مونديال_قطر_2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 #Qatar2022 #كأس_العالم_قطر_2022 #كأس_العالم_2022 #كأس_العالم #كأس_العالم_قطر2022 #السعودية #هولندا #قطر
As seen by the tweets there are many hashtags trending that show the extent of the flooding in different parts of Lebanon.
#Lebanon : Cars trapped in flash flood in Kesrouane #كسروان #لبنان #نواب_كسروان pic.twitter.com/MFK0xqiGC0— sebastian usher (@sebusher) November 29, 2022
