Flash floods hit Lebanon hard

Published November 30th, 2022 - 05:54 GMT
Floods in Lebanon
Floods in Lebanon (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Flashfloods in Lebanon are causing havoc in different parts of the country from Beirut onwards.

This situation is incredible as video clips on the social media testify. Many videos continue to show floodings in streets, residential areas, apartment buildings and in markets. The floods are being made worse by the heavy rains.  

Heavy rains on Tuesday caused powerful flashfloods in Jounieh, Kaslik and Kfar Hbab in the Keserwan district, trapping motorists in their vehicles and causing major damage, according to media reports.

As seen by the tweets there are many hashtags trending that show the extent of the flooding in different parts of Lebanon. 

 


