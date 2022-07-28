Flash Floods in The UAE Turn Fujairah Into a Water Pool

ALBAWABA - Flush floods and heavy rains have swept the eastern part of the UAE, causing much damage to homes and cars going under with the area most affected being the Emirate of Fujairah.

Videos of the floods have dominated the social media.

سيول جارفة تجتاح عدة مناطق من #الإمارات، ومواطنون عالقون يوجهون نداءات استغاثة #الفجيرة pic.twitter.com/cGythMNrKj — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) July 28, 2022

The UAE military joined rescue operations in Fujairah after heavy rains flooded the emirate on Wednesday, Khaleej Times reported. The Ministry of Defence on Thursday tweeted that the UAE Joint Operations Command announced Operation Loyal Hands to support civil authorities in the emirate, the daily added.

There was much damage to homes with UAE military officers helping transfer residents who were stranded to shelters. The floods made regional and international news.

Birleşik Arap Emirlikleri’nden yeni görüntüler gelmeye devam ediyor.



Fujairah bölgesinde etkili olan şiddetli yağış sele neden olurken çok sayıda araç mahsur kaldı.#UAE #Fujairah #الفجيرة #الامارات



pic.twitter.com/D3TL7e9ObF — 𝙹𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚝𓃠 (@HamdiCelikbas) July 27, 2022

The freak floods have continued unabated from Wednesday as hashtags continue to trend. These include (#Fujairah #UAE #rain) and more.

Highways have been turned into rivers: