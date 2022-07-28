Flash Floods in The UAE Turn Fujairah Into a Water Pool

  1. Home
Published July 28th, 2022 - 07:22 GMT
Fujairah
Fujairah (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Flush floods and heavy rains have swept the eastern part of the UAE, causing much damage to homes and cars going under with the area most affected being the Emirate of Fujairah.

Videos of the floods have dominated the social media.

The UAE military joined rescue operations in Fujairah after heavy rains flooded the emirate on Wednesday, Khaleej Times reported. The Ministry of Defence on Thursday tweeted that the UAE Joint Operations Command announced Operation Loyal Hands to support civil authorities in the emirate, the daily added.

There was much damage to homes with UAE military officers helping transfer residents who were stranded to shelters. The floods made regional and international news.

The freak floods have continued unabated from Wednesday as hashtags continue to trend. These include (#Fujairah #UAE #rain) and more.

Highways have been turned into rivers:

 

