Floods Engulf Syria's Afrin Refugee Camp, 30 Tents Destroyed

Published February 1st, 2021 - 07:16 GMT
A boy sits among women awaiting departure during the release of another group of Syrian families from the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp which holds suspected relatives of Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria, on January 28, 2021. Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP
A boy sits among women awaiting departure during the release of another group of Syrian families from the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp which holds suspected relatives of Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria, on January 28, 2021. Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP
Highlights
Dozens of makeshift tents rendered useless.

A refugee camp in Syria’s northwestern Afrin district was left inundated due to heavy rains on Sunday.

War-weary displaced Syrians, who live in refugee camps, are now struggling with the damage caused by flooding.

At least 30 makeshift tents have been rendered useless.

 

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, over 5 million civilians have become homeless.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

