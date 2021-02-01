Floods Engulf Syria's Afrin Refugee Camp, 30 Tents Destroyed

A refugee camp in Syria’s northwestern Afrin district was left inundated due to heavy rains on Sunday.

War-weary displaced Syrians, who live in refugee camps, are now struggling with the damage caused by flooding.

Heavy rain adds to suffering of displaced Syrians in Afrin, flooding their tents, rendering them unusablehttps://t.co/xgDkXD04gC — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 31, 2021

At least 30 makeshift tents have been rendered useless.

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters with unexpected ferocity.

Storms above the tents of a refugee camp in Deir al-Ballut in Afrin's countryside, in Syria's Aleppo province near the border with Turkey.

[Rami al SAYED / AFP] pic.twitter.com/k7dfZmoiX6 — Al Jazeera Weather (@AJEWeather) January 14, 2021

Since then, over 5 million civilians have become homeless.

