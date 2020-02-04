FM Maliki: Trump's Deal is The Balfour Declaration All Over Again

Palestinian Authority Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad al-Maliki said US President Donald Trump's deal is an extension to Balfour Declaration that started 103 years ago.

He described the deal as unilateral and unacceptable and said it was the most biased plan in favor of Israel.

Maliki told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that the Saudi stance expressed by FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah during the meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, guided the Islamic countries.

He stressed that the meeting came out with a similar outcome to that of the Arab League – it backed the Palestinian rejection of the deal.

The Palestinian official added that some officials in Washington bet that any efforts by the Palestinians will fail. Yet, this wasn’t true. In fact, they received support from most of the world countries.

Maliki concluded that this deal is another attempt by the US to isolate the Palestinian cause and to make the national project fail in establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as the capital.

This article has been adapted from its original source.