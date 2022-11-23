Football fans in Qatar don't want to talk to Israeli tv reporters

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published November 23rd, 2022 - 10:48 GMT
Football fans
Fans of Morocco cheer on the stands during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli television reporters in Qatar are having a bad time. Apparently, nobody will talk to them. Football fans are staying away when these reporters say they are from Israel. 

Its only less than few days into the World Cup matches but the social media is rife with videos and live interviews of Israeli reporters trying to catch people who will talk to them. Video clips don't lie and you have to see it to believe it. 

One Israeli reporter complained on air that despite the last normalization agreements Israeli signed with four Arab countries - Bahrain, UAE, Sudan and Morocco - the people just don't want to talk once they know the TV interviewer announces he is from Israel. 

Groups of people appearing on videos deny that Israeli exists and refuse to utter its name. Israeli TV reporters maybe in Doha to cover FIFA's World Cup but they are finding hard to find people to talk them which means they are being ostracized and means as well, people across the Arab world reject normalization with Israel.

One Egyptian even blasted out into the camera "viva Palestine" just when the Israeli broadcaster thought he found some one he can talk to. He should have know Egypt is not an easy country despite the fact it was the first to sign a peace treaty with in 1978. In spite of that however, Egyptians are against normalization with the Jewish state which they shun.

While Israeli reporters may have thought they have been given a golden opportunity to talk to Arabs of different nationalities they are experiencing sobering realities firsthand and live on TV and to their Jewish audiences back in Israel.

For some of the reporters, there appeared to be a sense of frustration, an inability to do something.

One pro-Palestine group of supporters just surrounded an Israeli reporter and started to shout out "yalla, yalla, yalla Israeli bara" (come on Israeli, get out) 

And more clearly here. After having bad times with spectators, a number of video clips showed Israel reporters talking to Indian expatriates about their lives in Doha.

And then a Columbian singer walks out of an interview by an Israeli anchor.

 

Tags:IsraelQatarFIFAWorld CupPalestine

