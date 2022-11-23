Football fans in Qatar don't want to talk to Israeli tv reporters

ALBAWABA - Israeli television reporters in Qatar are having a bad time. Apparently, nobody will talk to them. Football fans are staying away when these reporters say they are from Israel.

لا يفوتكم هذا الفيديو..#شاهد:بصوت مهزوم..أوهاد حمو مراسل "القناة 12 الإسرائيلية" يقول:"رغم أننا وقعنا على أربع اتفاقيات تطبيع، إلا أن غالبية الشعوب العربية لا تحب وجودنا هنا".



لقد شكل #كأس_العالم_قطر_2022 فرصة حقيقية لإبراز الوعي الجمعي لأمتنا في رفضها لهذا الكيان الغاصب. pic.twitter.com/Yaj4zG83nM — أدهم أبو سلمية #غزة 🇵🇸 (@adham922) November 22, 2022

Its only less than few days into the World Cup matches but the social media is rife with videos and live interviews of Israeli reporters trying to catch people who will talk to them. Video clips don't lie and you have to see it to believe it.

After the victory of #Saudi Arabia ... this is how the Saudis dealt with the official Israeli TV in #Qatar during the #FIFA_World_Cup 🇵🇸🇸🇦🇶🇦#Palestine pic.twitter.com/aVlW0xViPX — Sarah (@Sarah199601) November 23, 2022

One Israeli reporter complained on air that despite the last normalization agreements Israeli signed with four Arab countries - Bahrain, UAE, Sudan and Morocco - the people just don't want to talk once they know the TV interviewer announces he is from Israel.

Israeli TV presenter can’t bear the thought of so many Palestine flags being displayed in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/w1r0d8NsIw — Bint (@PalBint) November 23, 2022

Groups of people appearing on videos deny that Israeli exists and refuse to utter its name. Israeli TV reporters maybe in Doha to cover FIFA's World Cup but they are finding hard to find people to talk them which means they are being ostracized and means as well, people across the Arab world reject normalization with Israel.

An Egyptian man attending the world cup in #Qatar pretend to support an Israeli tv channel and once they went live he said:#QatarWorldCup2022 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/fAQ0QrQeW1 — Munir A Hussein (@Munir566) November 22, 2022

One Egyptian even blasted out into the camera "viva Palestine" just when the Israeli broadcaster thought he found some one he can talk to. He should have know Egypt is not an easy country despite the fact it was the first to sign a peace treaty with in 1978. In spite of that however, Egyptians are against normalization with the Jewish state which they shun.

#FIFA FANS IN #QATAR WALK AWAY FROM REPORTER IN QATAR AFTER HE SAYS HE'S FROM #ISRAELI TV 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vR2VlPseVV — Mister Tweet owl (@SnaveltjeToe) November 22, 2022

While Israeli reporters may have thought they have been given a golden opportunity to talk to Arabs of different nationalities they are experiencing sobering realities firsthand and live on TV and to their Jewish audiences back in Israel.

Saudi man refuses to be interviewed by an apartheid Israeli TV channel during #WorldCup2022 in Qatar. ❤️🇵🇸#Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/TkM8yEkW7p — Gaza (@Gaza44229620) November 21, 2022

For some of the reporters, there appeared to be a sense of frustration, an inability to do something.

See this interview on a channel in Israel where it shows us the other side of Qatar,

The xenophobia.

The TV reporter finds kindness and hospitality towards Israelis in Qatar immigrants, more than Qataris.



Part 3 pic.twitter.com/evZ7Hc5weu — محمد سعيد (@LordCat1980) November 21, 2022

One pro-Palestine group of supporters just surrounded an Israeli reporter and started to shout out "yalla, yalla, yalla Israeli bara" (come on Israeli, get out)

Pro-‘Palestine’ crowd surrounds and harasses Israeli TV reporters from Channel 13 as they attempt to cover the World Cup in Qatar.



Antisemitism is alive & well in Qatar! pic.twitter.com/ok7l1fGQUB — Hertfordshire Friends of Israel 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@HertfordshireI) November 21, 2022

And more clearly here. After having bad times with spectators, a number of video clips showed Israel reporters talking to Indian expatriates about their lives in Doha.

Football fans spotted chanting "Let's go, let's go, Israel out" and waving Palestinian flags during Israeli TV broadcast at the World Cup in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/4Vr0Ja1wqC — In Context (@incontextmedia) November 21, 2022

And then a Columbian singer walks out of an interview by an Israeli anchor.