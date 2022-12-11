Football unites the Arab street with Morocco's win in Doha

ALBAWABA - The Arab world is busily celebrating Morocco's 1-0 over Portugal in Doha. The street across the Arab nation from its far west to its far east is in a state of jubilation firmly celebrating the win of the Atlas Lions.

Morocco’s win being a source of collective euphoria in Rabat, Jerusalem, Damascus, Beirut, Cairo, Tunis, Algiers… is heartwarming. We are a people who deserves more reasons to celebrate and to unite 🤍 pic.twitter.com/7S3aRkTabo — Salma (@salma_daoudi1) December 10, 2022

Everyone was watching when the World Cup match was being played. And they soon went went into the streets with cars hooting to celebrate a win that is being seen as a victory to the Arab nation.

Dubai celebrates Morocco’s win 🇦🇪🇲🇦



pic.twitter.com/loOIoyWJGt — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) December 10, 2022

From Gaza, Casablanca, Riyadh, Qatar, Bahrain, Baghdad, Tunisia, Libya and Amman everyone is in a state of happiness that Morocco qualified for the next stage and could be well win the coming World Cup, the first time in 92 years of international football.

Thank you, Morocco! 🇲🇦🇵🇸



Moroccan football player overwhelmingly celebrates their win in today's #WorldCup match raising the flag of Palestine. 🇵🇸😍🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/BDIhZiqNT7 — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) December 10, 2022

Little towns and villages - like Palestinian Howara town in the West Bank, in Al Alaqsa' Damascus Gate where the Moroccan flag was incessantly waved to London's Arab community and the Algerian neighborhoods of Paris celebrated as Morocco scored the one and decisive goal in the match that was scored.

Sofiane Boufal celebrating Morocco's win with his Mama ❤️🕺🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/4m8alGalFK — Naeem Bukhari (@Naeem_bukhari1) December 11, 2022

Everyone, including Arab and African leaders went to the social media to congratulate the Moroccans. Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a tweet of congratulation, so did the Iraqi prime minister and Mahmood Abbas of the Palestinian Authority and many more including those from Bahrain and the UAE.

Palestinians in Jerusalem celebrate #Morocco win in World Cup, raise Moroccan flag in the old city’s Damascus gate… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UDzH68IOCM — Fatima AbdulKarim (@FatiabdulFatima) December 10, 2022

On Saturday there was a sense of ecstasy across the Arab world. There was no more political divisions, at least for a while. The Arab street has spoken. There is a sense of pan-Arab nationalism that cheered for unity across borders that hasn't been felt for a long time. Football united the Arabs in Qatar.

"I am not here to be a politician. We want to fly Africa's flag high just like Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon. We are here to represent Africa."



~ Morocco 🇲🇦 coach Walid Regragui — when asked if his team's win over Spain was a "win for the Arab world." pic.twitter.com/ejiRbVqNeG — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) December 8, 2022

One Israeli newspaper lamented that this wasn't the time for the Abraham accords signed between the Jewish state and four Arab countries in 2020. Israelis felt isolated and for the first time realized that the Arab street rejected them and ignored the presence of their journalists in Doha and told them so.

Meanwhile the celebrations is continuing.