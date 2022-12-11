  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Football unites the Arab street with Morocco's win in Doha

Football unites the Arab street with Morocco's win in Doha

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published December 11th, 2022 - 06:08 GMT
in Rabat
Morocco's supporters celebrate after their country's win of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Morocco and Portugal, in the capital Rabat, on December 10, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Arab world is busily celebrating  Morocco's 1-0 over Portugal in Doha. The street across the Arab nation from its far west to its far east is in a state of jubilation firmly celebrating the win of the Atlas Lions. 

Everyone was watching when the World Cup match was being played. And they soon went went into the streets with cars hooting to celebrate a win that is being seen as a victory to the Arab nation.

From Gaza, Casablanca, Riyadh, Qatar, Bahrain, Baghdad, Tunisia, Libya and Amman everyone is in a state of happiness that Morocco qualified for the next stage and could be well win the coming World Cup, the first time in 92 years of international football. 

Little towns and villages - like Palestinian Howara  town in the West Bank, in Al Alaqsa' Damascus Gate where the Moroccan flag was incessantly waved to London's Arab community and the Algerian neighborhoods of Paris celebrated as Morocco scored the one and decisive goal in the match that was scored. 

Everyone, including Arab and African leaders went to the social media to congratulate the Moroccans. Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a tweet of congratulation, so did the Iraqi prime minister and Mahmood Abbas of the Palestinian Authority and many more including those from Bahrain and the UAE. 

On Saturday there was a sense of ecstasy across the Arab world. There was no more political divisions, at least for a while. The Arab street has spoken. There is a sense of pan-Arab nationalism that cheered for unity across borders that hasn't been felt for a long time. Football united the Arabs in Qatar.

One Israeli newspaper lamented that this wasn't the time for the Abraham accords signed between the Jewish state and four Arab countries in 2020. Israelis felt isolated and for the first time realized that the Arab street rejected them and ignored the presence of their journalists in Doha and told them so.

Meanwhile the celebrations is continuing.  

 

Tags:MoroccoDohaWorld CupFIFAPortugal

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...