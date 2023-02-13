Foreign envoys issue a stiff warning to Lebanon

ALBAWABA - Western and Arab regional powers are telling Lebanon to elect a new president or else they will reconsider all ties with Beirut.

The country has been without a president since Michel Aoun ended his presidential tenure on 30 October, 2022. Ever since Lebanon has been without a president while parliament have met on 11 separate occasions but failed to elect a new president.

Ambassadors and diplomats representing the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt met caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati recently and issued a stiff warning for MPs to elect a president or else their countries would reconsider their relations with Lebanon.

They pointed out a new president is needed so that he will have the capabilities to back new policies to get the country moving again, because the existing caretaker prime minister has limited powers.

The country has been reeling under a financial crisis for the last years and international donors will not do anything unless there is fiscal reforms in the country backed by a stable political system one of which is choosing a new president.

"Failing to elect a new president means all ties with Lebanon will be reconsidered," the diplomats said, according to a statement from the prime minister's office according to AFP, adding that "real support" for Lebanon will only come after a president is elected and after reforms needed to access billions of dollars in loans from international lenders are enacted, it added.

Representatives of the five countries had met last week in the French capital to discuss Lebanon's crisis, to end months of political instability and put the country on a correct economic course. But this doesn't seem to be happening as characterized by the dip in the Lebanese pound with Monday trading 68,000 to one U.S. dollar.

The foreign delegation that saw the Lebanese Prime Minister at the Grand Serail included U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo, Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Yasser Elwy, Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon Ibrahim Abdul Aziz al-Sahlawi and Saudi Embassy Counselor Fares al-Amoudi according to Naharnet.

So the ball is still in the court of the Lebanese parliament. However, they have not met since Jan. 19 to seek to elect a president.