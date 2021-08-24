Foreign Ministry: Ukrainian Plane Seized From Kabul, Taken to Iran

A Ukrainian plane, which was sent to evacuate citizens from from Afghanistan, following the Taliban's control of key cities including the capital Kabul, was kidnapped and taken to Iran, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in Ukraine Yevgheniy Yenin said on Tuesday.

Armed hijackers have seized the plane last Sunday. and on Tuesday, it flew to Iran with an unknown group on board, "instead of evacuating the Ukrainians," Russian news agency reported according to the Ukrainian official.

Nevertheless, the deputy minister said that all three attempts to evacuate people from Afghanistan had failed because Ukrainians couldn't reach the Kabul airport.