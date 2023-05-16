Breaking Headline

May 16th, 2023

Published May 16th, 2023 - 05:26 GMT
Foreign object disrupts Omani airplane in Iran
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - An Omani plane was disrupted by foreign objects while landing on the runway of Shiraz International Airport in Iran. The alleged foreign objects have not yet been identified.

As a result of the damage caused to the plane flying from Muscat to Shiraz "due to foreign objects upon landing," the Oman Air flight was halted on Monday, according to a statement issued by the airline.

The airline did not disclose further details about the foreign objects but said that the engineering team "is taking all necessary measures to return the plane safely to Muscat."

Oman Air said that the outward and return flights, flight no.2435 and flight no. 2436, are operated by chartered aircraft for another party.

“A replacement plane has been dispatched to Shiraz to take the passengers to their destination, Muscat” the company stressed.

