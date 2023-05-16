Foreign object disrupts Omani airplane in Iran

ALBAWABA - An Omani plane was disrupted by foreign objects while landing on the runway of Shiraz International Airport in Iran. The alleged foreign objects have not yet been identified.

Just in : Statement on Flight WY2436 Shiraz - Muscat - Oman Air pic.twitter.com/eUdqHzJjnK — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) May 16, 2023

As a result of the damage caused to the plane flying from Muscat to Shiraz "due to foreign objects upon landing," the Oman Air flight was halted on Monday, according to a statement issued by the airline.

Oman Air says grounded a flight due to aircraft damage caused by debris on runway in Iran's Shiraz int'l airport. Says another aircraft has been dispatched to return the passengers to Muscat. — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) May 16, 2023

The airline did not disclose further details about the foreign objects but said that the engineering team "is taking all necessary measures to return the plane safely to Muscat."

Oman Air said that the outward and return flights, flight no.2435 and flight no. 2436, are operated by chartered aircraft for another party.

“A replacement plane has been dispatched to Shiraz to take the passengers to their destination, Muscat” the company stressed.