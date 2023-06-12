Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86 in Milan

ALBAWABA - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86 at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

Berlusconi has previously suffered from a chronic case of leukemia and has been in and out of the hospital for lung infection treatment which is believed to be linked to his cancer.

The billionaire media tycoon stepped down as prime minister for the last time in 2011 as Italy came close to a Greece-style debt crisis and he faced several scandalshttps://t.co/MwWNYHzKtO pic.twitter.com/ACsphYte1n — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 12, 2023

Berlusconi led the Italian government between the years 1994 and 2011, then he faces a number of cases surrounding tax fraud allegations, sex scandals, and corruption. However, he returned to the political scene in 2017 despite his scandals-tainted career.