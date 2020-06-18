Former Kazakh President in Self-isolation After Contracting Covid-19

Former Kazakh president remains in self-isolation after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Kazinform reported on Thursday.

The first Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down from the position last year after nearly three decades in power, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kazakhstan’s national news agency, Kazinform said the first President of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev has self-isolated but "will continue to carry out his duties remotely while in isolation."

"There is no reason to panic," the statement from the press service of Nazarbayev also added.

In the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan, the coronavirus cases rose by 383, bringing the total to 15,192, registering a 2.6% increase.

At least four people died of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 81. As of Tuesday, over 9,388 people have recovered in the country.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 449,000 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the world’s worst-hit countries.

More than 8.35 million cases have been reported worldwide, while nearly 3.89 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

