Four Anti-coup Protestors Get The Death Penalty in Myanmar

France on Saturday strongly condemned the Myanmar military junta’s decision to resume executions of political prisoners and renewed its call to release all those arbitrarily detained in the coup, according to the Foreign Ministry.

“It is an abject decision and once again aimed at defenders of freedom,” it said, reiterating its principle stance on opposing the death penalty “in all places and in all circumstances.”

The ministry also renewed its calls to start a dialogue to end violence by the illegitimate military regime.

The military government rejected a death sentence appeal of veteran democracy activist and writer Ko Jimmy, and Phyo Zayar Thaw, deputy of former lawmaker Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League of Democracy party. They were convicted on terrorism charges.

The junta confirmed their execution along with two others.

The UN said it was "deeply troubled" by the decision to blatantly violate the right to life, liberty and security.

France raised concern about the arbitrary imposition of death sentences since the military ousted the democratic government in a coup Feb. 1, 2021, which it described as a “major regression in violation of the de facto moratorium” that has existed for more than 30 years.

About 113 death sentences have been imposed since the coup.