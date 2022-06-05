  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Four Anti-coup Protestors Get The Death Penalty in Myanmar

Four Anti-coup Protestors Get The Death Penalty in Myanmar

Published June 5th, 2022 - 12:04 GMT
France condemns death sentence of 4 anti-coup activists by Myanmar junta
This picture taken on April 15, 2022 shows members of the "Peacock Generation" activist troupe, some of whom are dressed as part of the "People's Defence Forces" (PDF), waving Yangon Student Union flags during a traditional "Thangyat" performance in Kayin state. (Photo by AFP)
Highlights
Foreign Ministry renews call for release of all anti-coup activists, end illegitimate military regime

France on Saturday strongly condemned the Myanmar military junta’s decision to resume executions of political prisoners and renewed its call to release all those arbitrarily detained in the coup, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Also ReadMyanmar's Junta Accused of Committing Human Rights ViolationsMyanmar's Junta Accused of Committing Human Rights Violations

“It is an abject decision and once again aimed at defenders of freedom,” it said, reiterating its principle stance on opposing the death penalty “in all places and in all circumstances.”

The ministry also renewed its calls to start a dialogue to end violence by the illegitimate military regime.

The military government rejected a death sentence appeal of veteran democracy activist and writer Ko Jimmy, and Phyo Zayar Thaw, deputy of former lawmaker Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League of Democracy party. They were convicted on terrorism charges.

The junta confirmed their execution along with two others.

The UN said it was "deeply troubled" by the decision to blatantly violate the right to life, liberty and security.

 

France raised concern about the arbitrary imposition of death sentences since the military ousted the democratic government in a coup Feb. 1, 2021, which it described as a “major regression in violation of the de facto moratorium” that has existed for more than 30 years.

About 113 death sentences have been imposed since the coup.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:military regimeMilitaryCouppotestsFrance

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...