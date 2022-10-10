Four Blasts Reported in Kyiv

ALBAWABA - The Kyiv Independent reported explosions in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on Monday morning. At least four blasts were heard around the city center.
⚡️Explosions reported in Kyiv.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 10, 2022
At least four explosions were heard around the city center early in the morning on Oct. 10.
Smoke was reported to be seen rising from one spot in the city center.
An unconfirmed video was shared on Twitter showing black smoke rising in the sky in more than one area in Kyiv.
