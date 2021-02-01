Four Children Killed, Two Injured in Attacks North of Syria - UNICEF

According to an official statement by Bo Viktor Nylund, UNICEF Representative in Syria yesterday, one 12-year-old girl was reportedly killed in an attack in Azaz, northern rural Aleppo. Another two boys are among the scores of people injured, one of the boys is less than one year old. Just yesterday, three children were killed in an explosion in the town of Afrin, also in northern rural Aleppo.

These recent attacks are a stark reminder that violence continues in Syria and children continue to be in danger day in day out.

Since the start of this year, at least 22 children have been reportedly killed.

"Once again, UNICEF reminds all parties to the conflict of their obligations to protect children at all times and refrain from violence in civilian areas," Nylund said.

Ten years into the conflict, children continue to be the hardest hit by unprecedented destruction, displacement and death. They have lost lives, homes and childhoods. It is high time that violence in Syria comes to an end, the statement emphasized.