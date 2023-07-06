Four dead in an airstrike on apartment block in Lviv

ALBAWABA - A missile attack hit an apartment block in Ukraine's Lviv killing four people on Thursday, in what its mayor said was the biggest attack on civilian infrastructure in the city since the start of the Russian invasion, AFP reported.

"An apartment building was damaged as a result of the Russian missile attack in Lviv," Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram. "The 3rd and 4th floors in two sections of the house were destroyed" he added.

Ukraine has lately strengthened its air defense systems with Western-supplied weapons, reducing the aftermath of Russian missiles and drones that breach the Ukrainian defenses. However, Ukraine's air force spokesman, Yuriy Ignat, recently stated that newly provided systems were still insufficient to cover the entire country.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said 60 homes had been severely damaged, and a number of building roofs had been blown off. He also stated that a school and polytechnic university dormitories have been damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote along a video he posted on Twitter: "Consequences of the night attack by Russian terrorists,".

Lviv. Consequences of the night attack by Russian terrorists. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the relatives!



There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A strong one. pic.twitter.com/9yl1MT6Eu4 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 6, 2023

The video shows a damaged building in the background. "There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A strong one." Zelenskyy added.