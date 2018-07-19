Four Explosions Leave 10 Injured in Iraq's Oil-Rich Kirkuk
four bombings in Iraq’s oil-rich city of Kirkuk hurt 10 people. (AFP/ File)
At least 10 people were injured in four bombings in Iraq’s oil-rich city of Kirkuk, police sources said on Wednesday.
A spokesman of Kirkuk Police, Afsaryav Kamil, told Anadolu Agency that roadside bombs were planted by unknown persons.
Kamil said that the injured were taken to hospitals.
According to local sources, three explosions occurred in Shorca while another on a Baghdad highway.
Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that the Daesh terrorist group's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled after a three-year war.
However, from time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against Daesh-affiliated "sleeper cells" in certain parts of the country.
