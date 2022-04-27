  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Four Killed by Israeli Strikes Near Damascus

Four Killed by Israeli Strikes Near Damascus

Published April 27th, 2022 - 06:02 GMT
Over Syria
An image grab shows smoke and fire billowing after Israel carried out air strikes in Damascus, Syria on 20 November 2019 [AFP/Getty Images]

ALBAWABA - Israel has struck Damascus again. Its the third such attack this month of April. 

This time at least four soldiers were killed and three others injured after Israeli missiles directly hit the outskirts of the capital, Damascus.

The hits were reported by the Syrian official news agency SANA, citing a military source, it reported that Israeli aircraft fired several missiles from the direction of the northeastern Israeli city of Tiberias, which lies on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee, at areas in the vicinity of Damascus at 0:41 a.m. local time on Wednesday (2141 GMT Wednesday).

Most of the projectiles were intercepted and destroyed before hitting any of their targets, it added.

News of the strikes are being carried by news websites and social media platforms under different hashtags including (#Damascus #Syria #Israel #IAF).  One post writes heavy movement of ambulances and firefighting vehicles in the vicinity of the target area near the #Damascus International Airport.

 

Tags:SyriaIsraelDamascus

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...