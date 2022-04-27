Four Killed by Israeli Strikes Near Damascus

ALBAWABA - Israel has struck Damascus again. Its the third such attack this month of April.

Four Syrian soldiers killed and three others hurt in an IDF strike near #Damascus overnight, Syrian state media reports. #Syria #Israel pic.twitter.com/ay97Vjf2QF — The apprised (@the_apprised) April 27, 2022

This time at least four soldiers were killed and three others injured after Israeli missiles directly hit the outskirts of the capital, Damascus.

#Israel #Palestine: another video of a bright Damascus sky with missile strikes in the sky pic.twitter.com/rhQtjz0Gqx — Heedo Abu Laban | عبد الحميد | 𓂆 (@HeedoAbuLaban) April 26, 2022

The hits were reported by the Syrian official news agency SANA, citing a military source, it reported that Israeli aircraft fired several missiles from the direction of the northeastern Israeli city of Tiberias, which lies on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee, at areas in the vicinity of Damascus at 0:41 a.m. local time on Wednesday (2141 GMT Wednesday).

💣 Israel has hit Damascus with more airstrikes killing 4 Syrian soldiers, injuring three people - this is the third such strike this month. Israeli strikes on Syria began 2017 and are a violation of Syrian sovereignty 🇸🇾 🇮🇱 — NAYAB CHOHAN 🎙 (@NayabChohanLIVE) April 27, 2022

Most of the projectiles were intercepted and destroyed before hitting any of their targets, it added.

News of the strikes are being carried by news websites and social media platforms under different hashtags including (#Damascus #Syria #Israel #IAF). One post writes heavy movement of ambulances and firefighting vehicles in the vicinity of the target area near the #Damascus International Airport.