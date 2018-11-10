Four Killed in Renewed Jordan Floods

Seven people were killed in flash floods in Jordan, the deaths coming on the heels of the October 25, 2018 floods in the Dead Sea region. (AFP)

At least four people were killed on Friday in floods caused by heavy rains in Jordan, officials said.

The flooding forces authorities to evacuate more than 3,700 tourists from the ancient city of Petra, they added.

The visitors were taken to safe areas before flash floods inundated parts of the mountainous city famed for its carved rock ruins, government spokeswoman Jumana Ghunaimat said.

She said several people are missing and that searches are continuing.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in the Red Sea port city of Aqaba further south as downpours started in the afternoon.

Civil defense divers searched for five people whose car was swept by floods in the Madaba area, southwest of the capital, state news agency Petra said.

A major highway that links Amman with the south was also closed.

Two weeks ago, 21 people, mainly children, died after they were swept away in flash floods on a school outing in the Dead Sea region, in one of the country's worst natural disasters in decades.

Politicians and members of the public criticized the emergency services at the time, saying crews had been unprepared, and two ministers were forced to resign after a parliamentary committee found negligence.

