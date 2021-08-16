Four Palestinians Killed by Israeli Soldiers in Jenin

ALBAWABA – Israeli forces killed four Palestinian youths in a pre-dawn raid on the Jenin Camp in the occupied West Bank as posted on the Palestine Chronicle news website.

This was also confirmed by the Quds News Network which pointed out the Israelis were part of an undercover unit that shot the young men in the early hours of the morning, Monday.

Two of the Palestinians Raed Abu Sief, Saleh Omar were critically injured and didn’t survive later dying at the Jenin City Hospital. The other two Nour Jarrar and Amjad Azmi survived and later taken by Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli soldiers first ambushed a residential building in the camp which resulted in clashes with its residents and the shootings of the four Palestinians.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the Israeli forces raided the camp sparking confrontations with Palestinian youths who attempted to block their passage and then the soldiers opened fire at them.

This was seen as a deadly battle between the Israeli soldiers who came dressed as Palestinians and the youths of the Jenin camp.