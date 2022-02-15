A Four-Point Earthquake in Lake Tiberias Felt in Jordan's Irbid

ALBAWABA - An earthquake in Lake Tiberias was felt in the northern city of Irbid in Jordan. The tremor occurred in the evening on Tuesday and it registered four points on the Richter Scale.

Speaking to Al Mamlaka TV the director of the Jordanian Seismological Observatory Ghassan Sweidan, said that the epicenter of the earthquake was 7 km south of Tiberias on the Dead Sea Fault, with a depth of 10 km, and the tremor occurred at 20:55 on Tuesday evening.

Reports state the tremor was felt in the northern part of the Kingdom.