Zelenskyy visits Kakhovka dam amid destruction

June 8th, 2023

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Nova Kakhovka in Kherson amid the floods that took over the area after Kakhovka water dam collapsed.Zelenskyy came to Kherson Oblast on a ...

France arrests suspect who stabbed 6 children

Published June 8th, 2023 - 08:15 GMT
six children

ALBAWABA - French police arrested the suspect who stabbed six children in Annecy, southeastern France.

The man told French police that he is a Syrian asylum seeker.

According to AFP, French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne is heading to the scene of the stabbing attack.

Earlier, French authorities announced that seven people were injured, including six children, in a stabbing attack in Annecy city, in the French Alps.

AFP reported citing a French official, a man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9:45 am (0745 GMT) on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town. 

