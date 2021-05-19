France Bans Palestinian Protests as Macron Attempts to Broker Deal in Israel and Gaza

Pro-Palestine protests were banned in France over the weekend. Saying that the country didn’t want “a conflict imported to French soil,” government spokesperson Gabriel Attal defended the decision not to sanction demonstrations against Israeli violence towards Palestinians over the past week that has left over 200 Palestinians dead, including 63 children. “I have asked the Paris police chief to ban the protests on Saturday linked to the recent tensions in the Middle East,”

