France Builds Military Field Hospitals as The World Battles With 300,000 Covid-19 Cases

France is building military field hospitals as the world intensifies its battle against coronavirus with deaths hitting 13,274 and cases soaring above 300,000.

Soldiers were pictured setting up medical centres in Mulhouse, which along with Alsace, is France's worst-hit region.

Shoppers in Dubai are now greeted with 'stay safe' markings in supermarkets to encourage social distancing in the hope of stopping people from contracting Covid-19 from people nearby.

It comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded Britons stay six feet apart when they go outside following appalling scenes earlier today of crowds hitting tourist destinations for Mother's Day.

Meanwhile, in Lviv, Ukraine, masks resembling the bird beaks worn by doctors during the Black Death were donned in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

Tanks lined the streets of Rabat, Morocco, where an emergency health worker was seen disinfecting a man and his dog by spraying them in public.

There were devastating scenes in Zagreb, Croatia, where doctors fighting the pandemic were forced to flee with patients from a hospital as an earthquake hit early this morning.

Medics and patients rushed from a health centre and through devastated roads covered in rubble as firefighters stretchered the injured to safety.

Residents living through lockdown in Madrid and Barcelona, Spain, applauded medics from their homes as health workers were seen reacting to their praise in the streets.

It follows Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez saying 'the worst is yet to come' as he warned the country will experience a major peak in the coming week and warned residents to be prepared 'for very hard days ahead'.

