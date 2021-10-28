France Detains UK Boat for Violating Fishing Rights

  1. Home
In this file photo taken on May 6, 2021 French fishermen gather in a net on their vessel near the port of Saint Helier off the British island of Jersey. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

France seized a British fishing boat over claims that it didn't have permission to work on its waters while another ship was fined. The fishing boat arrest came amid fishing rights dispute following Brexit, BBC reported.

Moreover, the British authorities have denounced fishing boat seizure by France describing it as "an unexpected move from an ally and partner."

Days ago, France has threatened to impose a list of sanctions starting next week against fishing rights post-Brexit in which British vessels will be banned from entering some ports.

The UK government has vowed to retaliate if France insists to continue with its “disappointing and disproportionate” threat to impose sanctions on fishing boats.

