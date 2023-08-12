France evacuates Eiffel Tower amid bomb alert

ALBAWABA - French authorities announced evacuating people from Paris' most famous attraction, Eiffel Tower, amid fears of suspected bomb.

According to AFP, SETE, the body which runs the site, said people were evacuated from three floors where bomb disposal experts and police were called to examine the area.

Eiffel Tower evacuated due to bomb threat pic.twitter.com/i3Rf8bR0Mt — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 12, 2023

"It's a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare," a spokesperson revealed.

Local media further noted that tourists and visitors of the Eiffel Tower were asked to leave from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 p.m. local time.