  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. France on a hot tin roof-disorder continues

France on a hot tin roof-disorder continues

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published June 30th, 2023 - 04:12 GMT
disorder and protests in Paris
Disorder and protests in Paris (shutterstock)
Highlights
Observers and commentators characterize these expanding protests as an uprising against racism, discrimination, and a deep-rooted sense of disregard, reaching a tipping point with the cold-blooded killing of a young man

ALBAWABA-Paris was gripped by ongoing riots following the police killing of a young man and nationwide protests continued. Violent riots have persisted for the third consecutive day, triggered by the fatal shooting of a juvenile of Algerian origin by a police officer. 

Also ReadFrance arrests 150 protesters over death of 17-year boyFrance arrests 150 protesters over death of 17-year boy

The unrest escalated last night as a massive fire engulfed a public transport bus depot in the suburb of Aubervilliers, resulting in the destruction of over 17 buses. Across Nanterre, Lyon, Marseille, Paris, and various other cities in France, furious protesters continue to demonstrate against the government, expressing their anger and frustration. 

Adding to the intensity, the mother of the slain young man issued a call for demonstrations in Nanterre, which drew thousands of supporters to rally in solidarity. 

As the wave of protests and resentment grows, stemming from concerns over police brutality and mistreatment of civilians, authorities have deployed more than 40,000 personnel to restore security and have declared a state of emergency in several French cities. 

Observers and commentators characterize these expanding protests as an uprising against racism, discrimination, and a deep-rooted sense of disregard, reaching a tipping point with the cold-blooded killing of a young man. The situation remains volatile as tensions persist and calls for justice reverberate throughout the nation.

Tags:ParisFranceprotestsKilling

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...