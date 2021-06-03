  1. Home
France Recognises Colonial Crimes as International Rivalries Continue

Nicholas Pritchard

Published June 3rd, 2021 - 01:22 GMT
banner image
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame to an international conference in Paris on May 17. (AFP/FILE)
“Something more valuable than an apology - the truth,” Rwandan President Paul Kagame said after French President Emmanuel Macron gave a speech in which he acknowledged his county’s role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Macron’s speech saw France join Germany in acknowledging historic crimes on the African continent.  Both announcements come at a time of increased rivalry on the continent, as China and Russia seek to gain trust in light of European colonial crimes and exploitation

