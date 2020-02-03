France Repatriates 17 Kids of ISIS Parents From Syria, Iraq

  1. Home
Published February 3rd, 2020 - 08:42 GMT
People walk through Ain Issa, one of the camps that holds displaced Syrians as well as foreign wives of ISIS fighters and their children. AFP
The French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, announced on Sunday that a total of 17 children of French militants have been repatriated to France, adding that he would continue this movement of return of "innocent" children, whose parents are members of ISIS, from Iraq or Syria.

"We have repatriated 17 children", he said, after saying that France could repatriate others if it has "the opportunity to do it".

"The will of France is to ensure that these children, who are innocent, can be repatriated, subject to the agreement of their mother", he explained. Regarding their age, "for now, we are limited to less than 6 years".


The French government defends a logic of repatriation of children who are in prison camps in Syria or Iraq to "case by case", in a context of hostility or fear of public opinion facing the idea of ​​a return of militants or their relatives.

France also hasn't set up a clear strategy for the return of adults, faced with the difficulties raised by their management in the areas where they are detained, in Iraq or in the Syrian areas under Kurdish control.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.

