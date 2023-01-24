  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. France returns dozens from Syria's jihadist camps

France returns dozens from Syria's jihadist camps

Published January 24th, 2023 - 06:17 GMT
jihadist camps
Special forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces keep watch on March 30, 2021 in the vicinity of al-Hol camp. AFP / Delil SOULEIMAN

ALBAWABA - Dozens of people were repatriated from jihadist camps in northeastern Syria by France.

The French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the country repatriated 15 women and 32 kids whom were kept in jihadist prison camps in Syria.

In a statement, the ministry said: "The minors were handed over to the services in charge of child assistance and will be subject to medical and social monitoring."

France said that the adults have been handed over to the competent judicial authorities".

Thousands of people are strained in jihadist camps since the Daesh/ISIS fell in 2019, the return of family members of fighters who were captured or killed has been a thorny issue for European countries, AFP said.

Tags:jihadist campsSyriaFranceISISDaeshihadist camps

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...