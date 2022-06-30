  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. France: Salah Abdeslam Found Guilty of Murder in The 2015 Paris Attacks

France: Salah Abdeslam Found Guilty of Murder in The 2015 Paris Attacks

Published June 30th, 2022 - 05:25 GMT
Salah Abdeslam
In this file photo taken on June 27, 2022, This court-sketch made on June 27, 2022, shows defendant Salah Abdeslam (R) standing next to the 13 other defendants in front of Paris' criminal court during the trial of the November 2015 attacks. (Photo by Benoit PEYRUCQ / AFP)
Highlights
Paris court hands down sentence to main accused, 19 additional defendants found guilty on all counts

A French court on Wednesday found Salah Abdeslam guilty of murder and terrorism in the 2015 Paris attacks trial. 

Also ReadFrance Arrests a Senior IS Figure in Mali (AFP)France Arrests a Senior IS Figure in Mali (AFP)

The full verdicts will be read Wednesday evening, bringing the near-ten-month-long trial to a close. Abdeslam, the main defendant, was read his verdict by the Paris chief prosecutor, who had requested a life sentence without the possibility of parole, as reported by French news outlet France24.

Other 19 defendants standing trial were also found guilty on all counts, some in absentia. The requested sentences range from five years to life.

Five judges presided over the trial that officially ended on Monday, moving then to a secret locale in Paris to render the full decisions.


The sentences are being handed down after the lengthy deliberations over the night of horror at Bataclan nightclub, Paris terraces, and Stade de France on Nov. 13, 2015, killing 130 people.

The findings and research for the trial run to more than a million pages of testimony and mark the biggest trial in French history.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:found guiltyguiltyCourtFranceParisParis attackSalah Abdeslam

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...