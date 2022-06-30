France: Salah Abdeslam Found Guilty of Murder in The 2015 Paris Attacks

A French court on Wednesday found Salah Abdeslam guilty of murder and terrorism in the 2015 Paris attacks trial.

The full verdicts will be read Wednesday evening, bringing the near-ten-month-long trial to a close. Abdeslam, the main defendant, was read his verdict by the Paris chief prosecutor, who had requested a life sentence without the possibility of parole, as reported by French news outlet France24.

Other 19 defendants standing trial were also found guilty on all counts, some in absentia. The requested sentences range from five years to life.

Five judges presided over the trial that officially ended on Monday, moving then to a secret locale in Paris to render the full decisions.



The sentences are being handed down after the lengthy deliberations over the night of horror at Bataclan nightclub, Paris terraces, and Stade de France on Nov. 13, 2015, killing 130 people.

The findings and research for the trial run to more than a million pages of testimony and mark the biggest trial in French history.

