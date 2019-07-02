France Warns Iran Not to Overstep The Enrichment Line

France warned Iran on Tuesday against carrying out any further measures that could hinder its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, but appeared to hold off on confronting Tehran over its decision to exceed its low enriched uranium (LEU) limits.

In a statement, President Emmanuel Macron said he had "noted with concern" Tehran's overstepping of the limit set in the 2015 deal with world powers and called on Iran "to immediately reverse this overshoot and abstain from any other measure that would undermine its nuclear obligations".

The French leader said he would continue in the coming days to work towards a resolution of the standoff between Iran and the US that would see Tehran "fully respect its obligations and continue to benefit from the economic advantages of the (2015) deal."

France, along with Britain and Germany, is seeking to save the deal since US President Donald Trump quit the accord last year and imposed punishing sanctions on Iran.

Paris had been cautious about responding following Monday’s confirmation by the International Atomic Energy Agency that Tehran had amassed more LEU than permitted under the accord.

Iran announced in May that it would no longer respect the limit set on its enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles.





The move is a test of European diplomacy after French, British, and German officials had promised a strong diplomatic response if Iran fundamentally breached the deal.

The Europeans, who opposed Trump’s decision to abandon the agreement, had pleaded with Iran to keep within its parameters.

Under the terms of the deal, if any party believes Iran has violated the agreement, they can trigger a dispute resolution process that could end at the UN Security Council with a so-called snapback of UN sanctions on Iran.

The European powers are attempting to establish a trade barter mechanism system with Iran to enable medical and food transfers to satisfy some of Tehran’s demands that its economic needs are met despite the US sanctions.

However, the system falls short of ensuring oil sales revenue as Iran has called for.

This article has been adapted from its original source.