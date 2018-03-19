France Will Impose New Law to Counter Cyber Racism, Anti-Semitism

France is set to implement a new strategy to counter cyber racism and anti-Semitism via changing law to force internet platforms to detect, report, and remove illegal content.(AFP/ File Photo)

France is set to implement a new strategy to counter cyber racism and anti-Semitism.

Under the plan revealed on Monday by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the French law will be changed to force internet platforms to detect, report, and remove illegal content.

Philippe said France would be pushing for a Europe-wide effort to force internet giants to remove "heinous, racist and anti-Semitic" content.

"For me, everything that is published and broadcast in France, published and distributed in France, must meet the laws of the Republic," Philippe told the press as he revealed the new plan, surrounded by eight members of his government.

"What annoys me is that nowadays, it seems easier to remove a hacked video of a football game than anti-semitic remarks," he added.

The plan, covering the period 2018-2020, also targets school bullying related to racism and anti-Semitism.

