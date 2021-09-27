France's President Macron Hit with an Egg

  1. Home
Published September 27th, 2021 - 11:53 GMT
French president attacked with an egg in Lyon city
French president attacked with an egg. (Video screenshots)

French president Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg thrown by an unknown protester in the middle of a gourmet event in Lyon city on Monday.

Macron was surrounded by his security forces while walking around Lyon city among cheering supporters when he was attacked by an egg that hit his shoulder.

The attacker was arrested immediately by the security service at the scene, according to media sources.

The video which was widely shared on social media reminded people with the months old video where Macron was slapped by a man while he spoke to the public during a visit in the village of Tain-l'Hermitage.

In that incident, the man grabbed the French president's hand and then quickly slapped him with the other one.

