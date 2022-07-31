Freak Floods: With At Least 80 Dead, 30 Missing Iran is Devastated

ALBAWABA - Iran is becoming a disaster area because of flooding. Turkey is helping in sending aid.

Turkiye's Defense Ministry said Saturday it will send another plane to deliver aid materials to Iran after heavy rain caused deadly floods.#Turkiye #Iran #NaturalDisaster #floods #Aid pic.twitter.com/7Zr8yi3sJE — Al-Estiklal English (@alestiklalen) July 31, 2022

There are dozens of dead and those that are still missing with the devastation rife in the country.

80 قتيلًا و 30 مفقودًا .. أكبر حصيلة لضحايا السيول خلال أسبوع في #إيران#الحدث pic.twitter.com/rDpM3gY4fL — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) July 31, 2022

The social media has been busy in covering the floods with no end in sight:

IRAN: Dozens Of Dead, Injured, And Missing After Massive Downfall Caused Flood Over Past Week



Read more: https://t.co/hTIspT5UpB pic.twitter.com/iH7rxm3oWd — Teng Sangma (@SangmaTeng) July 31, 2022

🔴تصاویری از شکستن سد گوهر کوه خاش- استان سیستان و بلوچستان #سیل #ایران pic.twitter.com/S2ihtsizKv — سازمان مجاهدین خلق ایران (@PMOIRAN) July 29, 2022

Even one opposition leader is sending her condolences to the Iranian people

Floods Continue Across Iran, Maryam Rajavi’s Condolences to the People for the Disaster of Floods and Landslides in the Provinces of #Iran #Floodhttps://t.co/nMsQKYR0Kl — Homayoun Rashid (@HomayouRashidi) July 31, 2022

Figures of the dead vary but plenty of pictures speak of what is happening about the rising flooding that is causing all the havoc.

59 dead in Iran flash floods https://t.co/K97945PJTH — Ajitweekly (@Ajitweekly1) July 31, 2022

When will it end?

And then there is the landslides:

Toll From Iran Floods Reaches 53, Hunt On To Rescue Lacking: Report – amazoonkart https://t.co/QhyDV8CPWU — sanjeev rana (@sanjeevrana02) July 31, 2022

And the final: