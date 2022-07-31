  1. Home
  3. Freak Floods: With At Least 80 Dead, 30 Missing Iran is Devastated

Published July 31st, 2022 - 09:22 GMT
Iran: Flood and landslides
Iran: Flood and landslides (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Iran is becoming a disaster area because of flooding. Turkey is helping in sending aid. 

There are dozens of dead and those that are still missing with the devastation rife in the country.

The social media has been busy in covering the floods with no end in sight:

Even one opposition leader is sending her condolences to the Iranian people 

Figures of the dead vary but plenty of pictures speak of what is happening about the rising flooding that is causing all the havoc.

When will it end?

And then there is the landslides: 

And the final:

 

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

