Freed Red Army Leader Fusako Shigenobu Admits The JRA Failed in Aims

ALBAWABA - Making headlines is Fusako Shigenobu. Her name is all over the social media with images and comments. She has been in prison for 21 years.

Everyone is writing about Shigenobu, leader if the Japanese Red Army which made headlines in the 1970s and early 1980s for attempting to spread global socialism.

AFP writes Shigenobu who is 76-year-old female founder of the once-feared Japanese movement, walked free from prison Saturday after completing a 20-year sentence for a 1974 embassy siege.

#Japanese Red Army founder and pro-Palestinian activist Fusako Shigenobu, known for her fight against imperialism and capitalism, had been imprisoned on charges she denied in 2000. Two decades later, she is freed from #Japan's prisons.#Palestine#PalestinianCause pic.twitter.com/MoPLTfEX0r — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 28, 2022

One on the social media said: The Red Army founder is a pro-Palestinian activist and is known for her fight against imperialism and capitalism and had been imprisoned on charges she denied in 2000.

Shigenobu was one of the world's most notorious women during the 1970s and 1980s, when her radical leftist group carried out armed attacks worldwide in support of the Palestinian cause, the French news agency points out.

If you heard of Fusako Shigenobu for the 1st time after her release from prison today & want to know more, watching the 1971 film 'The Red Army/PFLP: Declaration of World War' feat. Fusako herself, Ghassan Kanafani & Leila Khaled is a great place to start.https://t.co/jWU3jbK9bC pic.twitter.com/dABLOmC5b3 — Louis Allday (@Louis_Allday) May 28, 2022

Shigenobu left the prison in Tokyo in a black car with her daughter as several supporters held a banner saying "We love Fusako". "I apologise for the inconvenience my arrest has caused to so many people," Shigenobu told reporters after the release. AFP reported.

The social media is buzzing with her hip release

"It's half a century ago... but we caused damage to innocent people who were strangers to us by prioritising our battle, such as by hostage-taking," she said as reported by AFP.

After 22 years of unjust imprisonment, and showing incredible resilience, freedom fighter 'Fusako Shigenobu', a comrade of the Japanese Red Army who fought for Palestine, is finally free. #FreePalestine#فلسطين_قضية_الشرفاء pic.twitter.com/VqpqK1u7Vt — eman qasim (@EmanQasim) May 28, 2022

She is believed to have masterminded the 1972 machine gun and grenade attack on Tel Aviv's Lod Airport, which left 26 people dead and injured about 80, the news agency added, stating the former soy-sauce company worker turned militant was arrested in Japan in 2000 and sentenced to two decades behind bars six years later for her part in a siege of the French embassy in the Netherlands.

She stayed in the Middle East for 30 years before going to Japan.

Shigenobu has a daughter May, born in 1973 whose father was a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), maintains her innocence over the siege, in which three Red Army militants stormed into the French embassy, taking the ambassador and 10 other staff hostage for 100 hours.

فوساكو شيغينوبو مؤسِسة «الجيش الأحمر» في #اليابان خرجت من السجنhttps://t.co/gqga7m8cRs — صحيفة الشرق الأوسط (@aawsat_News) May 28, 2022

She announced the Red Army's disbanding from prison in April 2001, and in 2008 was diagnosed with colon and intestinal cancer, undergoing several operations. She said on Saturday she will first focus on her treatment and explained she will not be able to "contribute to the society" given her frail condition.

"I want to continue to reflect (on my past) and live more and more with curiosity," she told reporters, and in a letter to a Japan Times reporter in 2017 she admitted the group had failed in its aims.

"Our hopes were not fulfilled and it came to an ugly end," she wrote and as quoted by AFP.