Freezing Cold Weather Expected to Continue in Jordan

Very cold weather conditions are expected to prevail across the Kingdom until Saturday with a chance of rainfall in the west and light snowfall in high mountainous areas in south on Thursday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Snow in Amman this morning ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bdfE5bVaJk — Bushra A. 🌐ٰ ‎﮼بُشْرى (@bushkoshka5) January 19, 2022

Frost formation and freezing conditions are expected in several areas, including the Jordan Valley, with northwesterly brisk wind, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Looking from the house in Amman 🇯🇴across the wadi at a light dusting of overnight snow. #snow #winter #Jordan pic.twitter.com/rDlIl3bL1k — Grumpy_old_diver (@doug_griffiths) January 20, 2022

The Jordan Valley and Aqaba will witness less cold than the rest of the Kingdom, according to the forecast.

Temperatures in Amman on Thursday are expected to range between a high of 5°C during the day, dropping to -2°C at night, while in Aqaba mercury levels are forecast to range between a high of 15°C and low of 6°C.

Cold morning Amman Jordan pic.twitter.com/e4LNRYcuKB — GHEY MARIE 💎 (@ghelayy06) January 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Wednesday urged the public to exercise caution and to stay away from low-lying and flood-prone areas, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry also urged the public to make use of rainwater instead of connecting rainwater gutters to sewage networks to avoid clogging, leading to flooding.

The ministry also urged the public to contact the ministry’s unified number on 117116 in case of disruptions.

