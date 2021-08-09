  1. Home
  3. French Catholic Priest Killed in Vendee

French Catholic Priest Killed in Vendee

Catholic priest murdered in Vendee region.

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin revealed that he is leaving to Vendee, western side of the country, after a Catholic priest was murdered on Monday.

According to authorities, the suspect who handed himself to the police is the same Rwandan citizen involved in the arson attack of the Nantes cathedral in 2020.

Last year, a church volunteer, a 39-year-old Rwandan man, confessed of being responsible for an arson attack that badly destroyed a 15th-century Gothic cathedral.

