French court upholds 3-year prison sentence for Sarkozy

ALBAWABA - A French court upheld a three-year prison sentence for former President Nicolas Sarkozy, AFP reported.

French media outlets said that the former president lost his appeal Wednesday against a 2021 conviction for "corruption and influence peddling at the Paris Court of Appeal."

This ruling comes six months after another prison sentence for corruption.

According to the accusations levelled at Sarkozy, he spent nearly twice the legal limit (22.5 million euros) allowed under the electoral law on his "failed" campaign to try to run for a second term as president. The former president has denied any wrongdoing

Two of the three-year prison sentence were suspended. Sarkozy might wear an electronic bracelet instead of going to jail for the remaining year.

The court also upheld a temporary ban on Sarkozy from holding public office.