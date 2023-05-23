French foreign minister supports Assad prosecution

ALBAWABA - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna voiced her support on Tuesday for the trial of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, citing the staggering death toll and the alleged use of chemical weapons throughout the long-standing conflict in Syria.

During an interview with "France 2," Colonna was asked whether she endorsed the idea of holding Assad accountable in a court of law.

Syria's Assad should be put on trial, says French foreign minister

In response, she unequivocally affirmed her support, underlining that combating impunity and ensuring justice are integral components of French diplomatic values.

Colonna emphasized the urgency of addressing the Syrian crisis, emphasizing that the battle against impunity is of paramount importance in their priorities.

President Bashar al-Assad made a notable reappearance on the regional stage when he participated in the Arab League summit on Friday after being excluded for over a decade.

Nevertheless, France does not intend to alter its policy towards him.

Colonna reiterated the importance of remembering who al-Assad is, characterizing him as a leader who has been an adversary to his own people for more than ten years.

She stressed the significant loss of life and the alleged use of chemical weapons as crucial factors to consider.

The French minister made it clear that lifting European sanctions is not currently on the agenda, and France's stance on President Assad remains unchanged.

Colonna concluded by expressing her belief that it is Bashar al-Assad who should undergo a change, rather than France altering its position on the matter.