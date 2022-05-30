French Foreign Minister to Visit Kyiv Today (AFP)

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will visit Kyiv on Monday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The minister wants to show France's solidarity with the Ukrainian people and its full determination to reinforce its support... from a humanitarian and financial point of view, as well as in terms of supplying defence equipment," it said.

Colonna will be the highest-ranking French official to visit Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

In addition to the capital, Colonna will also visit the town of Bucha, where Russian troops have been accused of committing war crimes against the civilian population.