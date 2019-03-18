French Macron May Ban Violent Protests on Champs Elysees

Yellow Vest protesters take shelter behind fences during clashes with riot police forces on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on March 16, 2019. (Alain JOCARD / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly mulling over a ban against gatherings on the famous Champs Elysees avenue in Paris after “Yellow Vest" protesters set fire to a historic restaurant there.

An official from the president’s office made the announcement on Monday, two days after the anti-government protesters burned down the famous Fouquet’s restaurant, several shops and vehicles, as well as newspaper stands on the avenue, Reuters reported.

Following the incident, Macron summoned a meeting with his interior and justice ministers to assess the critical situation and take necessary measures ease the tensions.

Macron has vowed to take “strong measures” to stop such riots from happening again next Saturday.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s office also said the latest acts of violence showed current security arrangements were insufficient.

The office added that security forces should prepare for firmer measures to stop the protests.

The protests started in November to oppose now-abandoned fuel tax hikes and then rapidly evolved into a broader movement against Macron, himself, and his pro-business reforms, as well as elitism, in general.

The so-called Yellow Vest movement, one of the largest French demonstrations in recent history, has marched every Saturday since November 2018.

Macron, in response to the protests, offered the poorest laborers and pensioners a package of concessions worth more than 10 billion euros ($11 billion) aimed to increase their insufficient earnings.

The measure, however, failed to end the demonstrations, while the protests quickly spiraled into a broader movement against Macron, his pro-business reforms and elitism in general.

French police have come under criticism for using excessive use of force in dealing with the protesters.

In an interview with Press TV, Rodney Shakespeare, a university professor, criticized the French police for “overreacting” in dispersing the demonstrators.

The analyst said the French president also has no solution to the crisis unfolding in the European country.

Macron’s lack of a clear economic policy as well as police reaction could further fuel violent protests in France, he said.

