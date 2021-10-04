  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. French Military Aircraft Banned From Passing Into Algeria's Airspace

French Military Aircraft Banned From Passing Into Algeria's Airspace

Published October 4th, 2021 - 06:25 GMT
Algeria closed its airspace to French military aircraft.
French President Emmanuel Macron poses in front of a danfo bus from Nigeria in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on September 30 2021. Ludovic MARIN / various sources / AFP

French media announced on Sunday that Algeria closed its airspace to French military aircraft.

Also Read'Was There an Algerian Nation Before 'French Colonization' Macron Asks?'Was There an Algerian Nation Before 'French Colonization' Macron Asks?

The French General Staff learned about the situation on Sunday morning, that Algeria did not approve the permission requests for military flights and that two flights had to be postponed, Le Figaro reported, based on French and Algerian sources.

Pascal Ianni, the spokesperson for the French General Staff, said this decision did not affect France's operations and they did not have any concerns about the operations.

France was using Algeria's airspace as part of Operation Barkhane, an ongoing military operation that started in 2014 in the region.

On Saturday, the Algerian presidency issued a statement that condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks on the colonial past.

The French government had announced earlier that visa requirements for citizens of Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia were tightened.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:military aircraftFranceAlgeriaAirspace

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...