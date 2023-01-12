France: Gare du Nord stabber is Libyan

  1. Home
Published January 12th, 2023 - 08:48 GMT
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (C) talks to the press next to Junior Minister for Transports Clement Beaune (L), Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo (4thL) and Paris Police Prefect Laurent Nunez (2ndL) at Paris' Gare du Nord train station, after several people were lightly wounded by a man wielding a knife on January 11, 2023. The man was arrested by police at the station, which serves as a hub for trains to London and northern Europe, after they opened fire and wounded him, said a police source, who asked not to be named. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - French police identified a man suspected of stabbing and injuring six people at Paris's Gare du Nord rail station as a Libyan national.

The man, aged in his 20s, was due to be deported, according to the BBC, which noted that Police are still investigating the motive, but are not believed to be treating it as a terror related.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has praised the courage of two off-duty police officers who intervened to halt the attack, according to CNN.

The suspect was shot three times and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

