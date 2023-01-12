France: Gare du Nord stabber is Libyan

ALBAWABA - French police identified a man suspected of stabbing and injuring six people at Paris's Gare du Nord rail station as a Libyan national.

The man, aged in his 20s, was due to be deported, according to the BBC, which noted that Police are still investigating the motive, but are not believed to be treating it as a terror related.

Six wounded in Paris train station stabbing attackhttps://t.co/TsuFuca5g0 — eNCA (@eNCA) January 11, 2023

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has praised the courage of two off-duty police officers who intervened to halt the attack, according to CNN.

The suspect was shot three times and taken to hospital with serious injuries.