French Police Tear Gas Paris as 'Yellow Vests' Protests Against Macron Continue

Protesters face riot police on January 5, 2019 in La Rochelle during a demonstration called by the yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement. (AFP)

Clashes continued between police and protesters, after 'Yellow Vest' demonstrators hit the streets of Paris for the eighth week in a row on Saturday.

The Yellow Vest movement emerged after French President Emmanuel Macron announced a fuel tax hike to encourage a transition towards greener energy.

The French government has now suspended the price hikes but the protests continue nevertheless.

