French President, German Chancellor, Italian PM Arrive in Kyiv

Sally Shakkour

Published June 16th, 2022 - 06:40 GMT
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C) next to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (L) as they travel on board a train bound to Kyiv after departing from Poland on June 16, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have arrived in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the French presidency revealed on Thursday morning.

The three leaders are expected to hold a meeting about the Russian-Ukrainian war with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Macron, Scholz, and Draghi have took a train from Poland earlier and headed to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. 

Since the start of Russia's 'special military operation' in Ukraine on February 24th, at least More than 6.3 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed borders to seek safety in neighboring countries, such as Poland, Hungary, and Moldova, according to the UNHCR report.

