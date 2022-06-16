French President, German Chancellor, Italian PM Arrive in Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have arrived in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the French presidency revealed on Thursday morning.

The three leaders are expected to hold a meeting about the Russian-Ukrainian war with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are seen onboard a train bound for the Ukraine capital Kyiv, that left from Poland pic.twitter.com/pcpPmFjp86 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 16, 2022

Macron, Scholz, and Draghi have took a train from Poland earlier and headed to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Since the start of Russia's 'special military operation' in Ukraine on February 24th, at least More than 6.3 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed borders to seek safety in neighboring countries, such as Poland, Hungary, and Moldova, according to the UNHCR report.