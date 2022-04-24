French Priest Knife-Attacked in His Church in Nice

ALBAWABA - A French priest was attacked by a knife in the city of Nice, Sunday morning.
The attack took place in the Saint-Pierre-d'Arène church when the assailant went to the church and attacked two people, the priest and one of his parishioners.
He was subsequently arrested by the French police. The attack was confirmed by the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.