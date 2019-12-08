French Prosecutors Probe Excessive Police Force Used in Paris Protests

French prosecutors launched an investigation Saturday after dozens of demonstrators were seriously wounded, when police used excessive force against protestors in the capital, according to media reports.

Investigators from the national police unit are focusing on the Magenta Boulevard in Paris where demonstrators were hurt.

Photographer Mustafa Yalcin was wounded Thursday when he was hit by a plastic hand grenade fired by police.

Yalcin underwent a six-hour-operation to his injured left eye at Cochin Hospital and faces the risk of permanent eyesight loss.

Thursday saw one of the biggest strikes in recent French history.

Strikers continued to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension plans Friday.

The Interior Ministry said 806,000 people took part in protests, while labor unions put the number at nearly 1.5 million in which police used smoke bombs to disperse crowds.

More than 90 people have been arrested, police said.

The "unlimited" strike impacted all public transport systems, according to local media reports.

The Parisian public transport operator announced plans to continue striking through Monday, which will lead to major problems in the capital.

Airlines were told again Friday to reduce flights above France by 20%, meaning further cancelations affecting again all flights in, out or above France.

Rail unions will also continue striking, so service on public rail operator SNCF trains was reduce 90% beginning Thursday.

