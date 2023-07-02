French protesters attack mayor's home, 2 injured

ALBAWABA - Protesters in France rammed a car into the home of the mayor of a town south of Paris, mayor Vincent Jeanbrun said on Sunday.

The mayor said in a Twitter post: "My home was attacked and my family was the victim of an assassination attempt."

He added that French protesters had "rammed a car" into his home, before "setting a fire."

(A statement released by Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun after the attack on his home in Paris/ Twitter)

The French mayor said that his wife and one of his sons were injured in the protesters' attack.

Violent protests erupted in France last Wednesday following the death of a 17-year-old boy, identified as Nahel M., when he was shot dead by the police for refusing to stop for a traffic check.

Hundreds were arrested during 5-day protests in France. On Saturday night, Interior Ministry in France announced that 719 rioters were detained.